Tanzania: Police Net 5,429 Suspected Criminals in Two Months

POLICE are holding over 5,429 crime suspects following a special operation conducted in May and June this year.

Police Force Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Misime told reporters yesterday in Dodoma that the nation remains secure and calm, while road safety incidents continue to be largely controlled.

"The calmness is attributed to several operations we conduct and cooperation that the police continue to receive from the public," he said.

He added: "As a result during the operation those arrested for involvement in killings are 275 out of the number, 21 have been arrested for murder

resulting from unfaithfulness in love affairs, 23 for superstitious beliefs and 231 because of various reasons including seeking income through criminal means."

He said those arrested for armed robbery were 63, robbery with violence 141.

ACP Misime said a total of 37 weapons were seized, which include four pistols, three shotguns, 29 improvised firearms and one Uzi submachine gun.

ACP Misime further said during a special operation, 1,265 people were arrested for being involved in burglary and kidnapping, 508 rapists and 125 involved in molestation.

According to ACP Misime, 2,300 people were arrested for drug offences, with the Police seizing heroin weighing 540kg,

cocaine 104 grams, cannabis sativa 3,304.321kgs, 11.75 hectares of cannabis sativa were destroyed and 2,233.4kgs of khat were seized.

Those arrested for manufacturing and selling illicit local brew were 398, where 13,612.175 litres were seized as well as 94 brewing equipment.

He urged the public to cooperate with them to achieve greater success in the ongoing operations so that the nation can continue to be peaceful and stable.

"Police Force in each region is well-organized to make sure security and safety as Muslims in Tanzania join their fellow be- believers around the world in celebrating Eid Al-Adha," he said.

ACP Misime warned people who entice others, especially

youth to commit crimes, say- ing the force will continuously crackdown on those who violate the laws of the land.

The number of crimes reported in the country fell by 15.5 per cent last year, according to a report released by the police in January this year.

The figure showed a sharp year-on-year drop in the overall crime rate from 58,590 cases reported in between January and December 2019 to 50,689 cases in 2020.

In April 2021, a report released by police showed that for the first three months of 2021 crime rate decreased in the country by 19.1 per cent and road safety offenses have decreased by 14 per cent, but abuse and the illicit drug is still a problem.