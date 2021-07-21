Tanzania: Samia Supports Kariakoo Fire Victims

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has donated 100m/- for the construction of a roof at Machinga Complex in Dar es Salaam that hosts some 1,800 traders, whose businesses were destroyed in a fire incident at the popular Kariakoo Market.

Hundreds of stores were burned down to ashes after a fire engulfed the country's largest market, destroying property worth billions of shillings, leaving the traders with nowhere to conduct their business.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Amos Makalla, made the revelation while speaking to the traders in the city yesterday.

According to the RC, the President was keenly following the situation of the affected Kariakoo Market traders, who are now operating their businesses at the Machinga Complex parking lot. Mr Makalla assured the traders that the government will do everything possible to construct a roof where they have currently settled their businesses.

"President Samia is aware of the problem and directed me to provide the required cost to erect the roof. Earlier estimation was given by the contractor Suma JKT for the construction of tented roofing was 62m/- but having recognised the importance of the traders the President decides to disburse a sum of 100m/- for permanent roofing," said Mr Makalla.

The RC directed Suma JKT to immediately execute the construction of the roof for the traders to smoothly operate their business without facing any hurdles.

Few days after the fire incident, President Samia expressed huge sadness over the massive economic losses caused by the major blaze that gutted the market about a week ago.

President Samia ordered security organs to immediately investigate the fire incident, which gutted the iconic Kariakoo market, which also serves neighbouring countries.

The Head of State acknowledged that the Kariakoo fire accident brought a huge loss to not only business people but also the government.

"The Kariakoo major market is the biggest market in Dar es Salaam which hosts a large number of businesspeople, thus the burning of this facility has definitely caused a big loss to tenants and owners of the old market in the country," she said in a statement issued to the media.

She stressed that apart from hosting a large number of traders, the place is a business hub for East African countries.

Due to the importance of the market in the city centre, the president had last month visited the place to observe operations at the market where she suspended the management of the Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC) for massive irregularities in the operation of the country's largest shopping centre.

She issued several directives meant to improve the way of conducting activities.

She also ordered security organs to conduct a probe into the state of affairs at the market, which serves the country and neighbouring nations, for further action.

She said she had received some concerns and decided to visit the market to personally witness the problems facing traders, taking into account that Kariakoo accumulates a large chunk of all businesses undertaken in the country," she said.

"After going around and speaking to some of you, I got a clear picture of how things are being carried out here, and unfortunately, I am not pleased," she was quoted.

President Samia, therefore, ordered an inquiry on the entire operations of the Kariakoo Market due to unpleasant conditions discovered inside and outside the market.