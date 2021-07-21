Tanzania: 2021/22 League Fever Mounts As Polisi Tz Drop 13 Players

POLISI Tanzania yesterday announced that they have offloaded 13 players from their squad who will not be part of the team in next season.

A statement posted on their official Instagram page said all the released players had their contracts expired as such the club had no plans to offer them new deals hence giving them green light to seek challenges elsewhere.

"We thank them for their good services they rendered throughout their tenure at Polisi Tanzania and we wish them the best of luck wherever they will play outside Polisi Tanzania," reads part of the statement.

It further disclosed that they have returned back to their parent clubs all players who joined them on loan from other teams and that 19 players who were with the team throughout the past season will stay put at the club.

"As we head to the new season, we are going to reinforce our club by going to the market and purchase eight new players," it said.

The left players are Marcel Kaheza, Mohamed Bakari, Mohamed Yusuph, Mohamed Kassim, Ramadhan Kapele, Pato Ngonyani, Pius Buswita, Jimmy Shoji, Joseph Kimwaga, George Mpole, Emmanuel Manyanda, Erick Msagati and Hassan Nassoro.

The Moshi-based club was among the best teams in the top flight league last season no wonder they excelled to finish the campaign on position six with 45 points in the bag.

They had no pressure to play their last fixtures with panic since they played their cards well through collecting maximum points early into the season.

They succeed to win ten matches from their 34 league fixtures, 15 draws and conceded to nine defeats in the process but that record was enough to keep them in the contest next season.

They also succeeded to end last season on an acceleration pedal after winning their last game 1-0 against relegated side Mwadui at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.