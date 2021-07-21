Tunisia: Civil Society Calls for No Walk-in Vaccination Operations

21 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Civilian Committee to Combat COVID-19 called for the sole use of the Evax vaccination platform to summon candidates for vaccination by SMS and to avoid open-ended, walk-in vaccination operations.

It also invited the health authorities to mobilise more vaccination centres and to ensure all the necessary logistics for vaccination operations.

Last Monday, the Health Minister announced during a press conference, the holding of two vaccination open days for people over 18 years old on July 20 and 21, in 29 centres across the country.

The committee to combat COVID-19 indicated, in a statement issued Tuesday evening, that it had tried to mobilise volunteers for the smooth running of these open days, but to no avail due to the large number of people who flocked to the vaccination centres, particularly in the governorates with the highest population densities (Greater Tunis, Nabeul, Sfax, Sousse, Beja, etc.).

The committee said it had noticed a lack of logistical organisation and a low quantity of vaccines available in most of the 29 centres opened.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Health announced the suspension of the open days of vaccination against Covid-19, pending its "resumption as soon as possible", to avoid a massive influx of people and non-compliance with health protocols, as eye-witnessed during the first day of Eid al-Idha (July 20).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zambia Polls To Go Ahead Unless State of Emergency Declared

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X