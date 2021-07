Tunis/Tunisia — The Kébili local hospital has just overcome the critical phase of oxygen shortage, hospital director Salwa Mezgheni assured to TAP on Wednesday, pointing out that a load of oxygen is on its way to the establishment for a 3-day supply.

In a preventive and proactive measure, 3 patients had been taken on Tuesday to neighbouring local hospitals (Sfax and Gabes), Mezgheni pointed out.

12 patients are being treated at the Kébili local hospital, 6 of whom in ICUs, the same source said.