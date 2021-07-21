Namibia: Ondangwa Budgets N$50m for Projects

THE Ondangwa Town Council says upgrading informal settlements and providing basic services to residents during the current financial year is a priority.

The council has allocated N$50 million for development projects during the 2021/2022 financial year.

Spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho-Mutikisha told The Namibian the council is relocating residents of Onguta informal settlement to Onantsi Extension one where they will access services such as water, electricity and land at no cost.

This relocation will pave the way for the council to service the remaining portion of Onguta Extension 28.

"The exercise comes at a time basic municipal services such as water provision have become a necessity, especially now when people are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Onguta informal settlement was surveyed, registered and gazetted.

"However, only a portion has been serviced, while the remainder, from where residents are being moved, is still to be serviced. On completion of servicing, 367 business and residential erven will become available," she said.

About 105 households have been relocated to Onantsi Extension 1 and more are expected to be relocated in due course.

"Onantsi Proper and Onantsi Extension 1 have about 524 households and it is one of the fastest growing areas which started off with only 288 residential erven in the 2019/2020 financial year. During the 2020/2021 financial year, another 238 erven were created, bringing the total to 524 residential erven," said Shitalangaho-Mutikisha.

She said further said the town council is constructing gravel and tarred roads at Onantsi, Extension 16, 26 and Extension30 and at various settlements such as Onguta, Okangwena, Uupopo, and Omashaka.

She the council had postponed some projects last year and diverted resources to servicing land for the residents.

The council also suspended residents' water and sewer connection fees at all the informal settlements to help them in the fight against Covid-19 and to maintain hygiene.

"We urge residents to continue paying their monthly bills for municipal services to avoid their accounts accumulating interest and possibly having their water disconnected. The payment of water services is something the council cannot compromise on because we have to pay our bulk suppliers as well.

"The council has also decided not to increase water charges for the past two years in order to allow people to have access to potable water during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.