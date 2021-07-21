Cote d'Ivoire: Education Is the Key to Development - the General States of National Education and Literacy Inaugurated

21 July 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abidjan — "Rethinking the Ivorian school environment is necessary to offer the younger generations a quality education is the goal of the General States of National Education and Literacy inaugurated on Monday, July 19 by Prime Minister, Patrick Achi". This is what Father Donald Zagore, Ivorian theologian of the Society for African Missions, writes to Agenzia Fides, speaking about the initiative. "It is no secret that the Ivorian educational system is in poor condition - explains the missionary. School programs are poor in content. Our schools and universities, which are generally saturated, work very badly.

This is a hopeful initiative, given the state of degradation in which the Ivorian educational system has been plunged for several decades. The general states will consist in taking stock of the situation, in order to draw paths through concrete proposals to save the Ivorian school". Father Zagore emphasizes how education is the key to all true development: "We cannot aspire to an authentic and holistic development if integral human formation is relegated to the background.

Any project must start from the educational base. We cannot build roads, hospitals, bridges by always appealing to emigrants. It is in schools where our young people must be trained. Education must be the top priority. The great challenge to truly fight poverty in Africa consists in an authentic and holistic education".

"The Ivorian society of tomorrow, born from the consciences forged by education, - concludes Zagore - would become the place where human life is respected, safeguarded, protected from conception until death. The place where young people are no longer forced to seek the illusion of happiness between drugs, gangsterism, but where justice, truth, love, solidarity, service shine and come true. Our society must become a place where corruption is banned".

Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

