Kenya/South Sudan: Cecafa U-23 - Kenya Down South Sudan to Storm Semis

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenya qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Cecafa Under-23 Championship after beating South Sudan 2-0 in their final pool match in Bahir, Ethiopia.

KCB midfielder Reagan Otieno scored the first goal on 51 minutes, while second half substitute Benson Omala added the second 11 minutes from time to ensure Emerging Stars topped Group C on maximum six points.

This was Otieno and Omala's second goals of the tournament after scoring in the 3-0 win over minnows Djibouti in Kenya's opening match on Sunday.

Stanley Okumbi's charges are set to meet Group B leaders in the semi-finals. After a 1-0 win over Eritrea on Tuesday, Burundi top the group on three points, while Ethiopia and Eritrea have one point each after a 3-3 draw in the opening encounter last Saturday.

Tanzania will be playing their first match against guest team DR Congo from 4pm. DR Congo played out to a barren draw against Uganda on Sunday.

