Namibia: Ndafoluma Readies for First WBO Title Defence

Lukas Ndafoluma, who recently clinched his first World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Middleweight title, will step into the ring for his title defence away from home on Sunday.

Ndafoluma will defend his title in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, against Cristiano Ndombassy from Angola.

'The Demolisher' will go into this fight very confident with 19 wins and only three losses, as he looks to work his way up the WBO world rankings.

Ndombassy, nicknamed the 'Warrior of Faith', won 12 fights and lost four.

It will be a busy night for the MTC Salute Boxing stable away from home, with Immanuel Josef making his first continental title derby when he takes on Sihle Jelwana from South Africa for the vacant WBO Africa Flyweight title.

Immanuel has a golden opportunity to win the fight and get himself in the WBO top world rankings.

Tomas Shifiona will get an opportunity to fight Bheki Mahlangu over six rounds. "We, unfortunately, had to move these fights to South Africa because of the lockdown restrictions, banning contact sports in Namibia. Ndafoluma is due to defend his title; otherwise, he will lose it - and that is why we needed to improvise so that he can remain active and keep his world ranking," said Kiriat Kamanya from the MTC Salute Boxing Promotions.

"We are excited that we will have two WBO title fights on the same night and a third fight, which is great for our stable. We will ensure that the fans here are able to watch the fight live; we will share details in due course."