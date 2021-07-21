Tanzania: CAF Unveils Kick-Off Date of Major Tournaments

AFTER completing Club Championship and Confederation Cup duels that saw Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca crowned the 2020/21 season champions, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled September 10th this year as the kickoff date of the major interclub tournaments.

During its Executive Committee (EXCO), CAF un unveiled the date in Rabat Morocco yesterday during a meeting chaired by its President Patrice Motsepe.

The meeting identified that the draw for the preliminary rounds would be made on August 15th , 2021, at the latest and bids to host the inter-club finals will be opened in November 2021.

In the forthcoming season, Tanzania envoys are the Premier League champions Simba Club and Young Africans SC, while the Confederation Cup envoys are Azam FC and Biashara United.

The Tanzanian envoy will be looking forward to perform better than the previous season, hopefully, to qualify to the group stage and qualify for the stage better than the quarter-finals.

However, Tanzania envoys need to achieve above the quarter final reached by in the just ended CAF Champions League or a step above in the Confederation's group stage attained by Namungo FC.

Also, Exco took note of the reports of the inspection missions organized by CAF for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon.

They also briefed on the good progression of the work regarding the completion of the under construction stadiums and other facilities. A final inspection visit to be done in mid-August will assess the progress of the Olembe stadium and the possibility of organizing the next home match of the Cameroon national team in the September 2021.

Moreover, the Executive Committee has instructed the Interclub Competitions Committee to accelerate the feasibility study of the African Supranational League project.

Also, during the meeting, the EXCO gave its support to the idea of organizing the FIFA World Cup every two years and called for the implementation of the recommendations of the final audit of CAF conducted by PwC.

Regarding the World Cup reform project, the Executive Committee gave its support to a men's and women's World Cup project every two years, which was formulated during the last FIFA Congress. Furthermore, the committee asked that FIFA be informed of this favourable reception.