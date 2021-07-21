Mozambique: Covid-19 - 20 Deaths and 1,224 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 20 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 1,224 new cases.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victims were 13 men and seven women, all Mozambican citizens and aged between 19 and 87. Ten of these deaths occurred in Maputo city, eight in Maputo province and two in Sofala.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique now stands at 1,158. 280 of these deaths (over 24 per cent) took place this month.

Since the start of the pandemic, 677,185 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,726 of them in the previous 24 hours. Over half the samples tested were from Maputo - 1,644 from Maputo city and 333 from Maputo province. Maputo city and province thus accounted for 53 per cent of all Tuesday's tests. There were also 449 tests from Inhambane, 441 from Tete, 259 from Sofala, 221 from Zambezia, 129 from Manica, 122 from Nampula, 66 from Gaza, 43 from Niassa, and 19 from Cabo Delgado.

2,502 of the tests gave negative results, while 1,224 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 102,009.

56 per cent of the new cases were from Maputo city (575) and Maputo province (161). There were also 175 positive cases from Inhambane, 84 from Tete, 69 from Sofala, 45 from Zambezia, 45 from Manica, 30 from Niassa, 30 from Gaza, 11 from Nampula and one from Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Tuesday was 32.9 per cent, much lower than the 40.4 per cent registered on Monday. On previous days, the positivity rates were 34.5 per cent on Sunday, 35.5 per cent on Saturday, and 29.7 per cent on Friday.

The province with the highest positivity rate on Tuesday was Niassa, with 69.8 per cent, followed by Maputo province (48.3 per cent), Gaza (45.5 per cent), Inhambane (39 per cent), Maputo city (34.9 per cent), and Manica (also 34.9 per cent).

The lowest positivity rates continue to be found in the northern provinces of Nampula (nine per cent) and Cabo Delgado (5.3 per cent).

Over the same 24 hour period, 49 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (34 in Maputo, seven in Sofala, four in Matola, two in Zambezia and two in Tete), while 85 new cases were admitted (54 in Maputo, 17 in Matola, six in Manica, four in Sofala, two in Zambezia and two in Niassa),

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 481 on Monday to 497 on Tuesday. 344 of these patients (69.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 47 in Matola, 39 in Sofala, 20 in Tete, 14 in Manica, 11 in Inhambane, eight in Gaza, seven in Zambezia, four in Niassa, and three in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry release also reported that on Tuesday 1,498 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (765 in Tete, 477 in Gaza, 159 in Manica, 35 in Maputo province, 33 in Nampula, and 29 in Sofala). The total number of recoveries now stands at 78,337, which is 76.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

This was the first time in weeks that the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases. As a result, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 22,804 on Monday to 22,510 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 12,550 (55.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 3,117; Tete, 2,324; Manica, 917; Gaza, 894; Inhambane, 623; Niassa, 414; Sofala, 410; Nampula, 164; Zambezia, 119; and Cabo Delgado, 42.