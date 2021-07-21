Uganda: Buikwe Gets Medical Oxygen, Hospital Beds Boost

21 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derick Kissa

Factories in Buikwe District have donated hospital beds, relief food and Oxygen to the State Minister in the office of the Vice president who later handed over the items to the district task force in a bid to boost their efforts against Covid-19.

Ms Dianah Mutasingwa, the State Minister in the Office of the Vice President and Woman Member of Parliament for Buikwe district received 100 hospital beds and 100 mattresses from Tembo steels in Lugazi, 10 tonnes of maize flour and one tonne of sugar from Lugazi Sugar factory.

Other factories that donated relief food include; Modern distillers which donated 1,000 liters of Hand Sanitizer, Yogi Steels donated one tonne of maize flour and East African packaging which donated two tonnes of maize flour.

Ms Mutasingwa said that she moved from factory to factory mobiling for support which would help her people who were reportedly facing challenges amid the 42-day lockdown announced by President Museveni last month.

"The situation in my district was not good which forced me to lobby from the factories. We lacked beds in most of our hospitals and we have now received them. Our people have also received relief food. I encourage people to observe SOPs so that the lockdown can be eased and they go back to their respective jobs," she said.

Mr Srinivas SRK, strategic planner at Tembo steels said that they were committed to supporting the Ministry of health overcome the pandemic which has left hundreds of Ugandans dead and thousands infected.

"We are committed to supplying free Oxygen to government hospitals at any time as a corporate social responsibility. If we are united, we shall overcome this pandemic," Mr Srinivas said.

Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the RDC of Buikwe district said that the hospital beds will help fill a gap of insufficient hospital beds they have in the district and they will make sure that the beds are appropriately handled.

