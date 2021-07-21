Tanzania: Government - Conservationists Missed the Point On Selous Status

21 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — The government said yesterday that there was no way it could fail to defend the Selous Game Reserve after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) had violated the guidelines and procedures in its proposal to delete the protected area from the list of world heritage sites.

Unesco, the government said, banked its point on a lopsided argument.

This, according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Allan Kijazi, made it easy for the government's experts to shoot down Unesco's proposal to delist the Selous Game Reserve from the list of world heritage sites.

Dr Kijazi's utterance comes shortly after the government effectively shot down a proposal to delist the Selous Game Reserve as advanced during the ongoing meeting of the world heritage committee of the Unesco continues in China.

At the meeting, the world heritage committee of the Unesco is examining the state of conservation of around 250 sites that are on world heritage list.

AFP news agency reported earlier this week that nearly 50 new sites could be added to the over 1,100 listed worldwide by the Unesco as world heritage sites during the two-week long virtual meetings hosted by China.

