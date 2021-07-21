Tanzania: Kariakoo Fire - Probe Team Given Seven-Day Extension

21 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has issued a seven-day extension to the team he formed to investigate the cause of the fire that ravaged Kariakoo Market on the evening of July 10, this year.

Mr Majaliwa has extended the days until July 25, this year for the investigative team to come with answers on what caused an inferno that obliterated the popular market, which also serves the wider East and Central African countries.

The team of investigators was formed on Sunday, July 11, 2021 when the Prime Minister visited the market in an effort to unearth the origin of the fire. He consequently issued a seven-day ultimatum for a team to probe the incident and to establish details that will bring to light the root cause.

Members of the team were chosen from the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities - PO-RALG) and the Prime Minister's Office, through the Director of Disasters. Other members are selected from Defense and Security Forces including the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), the Police Force, the Fire Brigade as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

In an effort to lay bare the cause of the fire, Mr Majaliwa visited the site a day after it went ablaze, in an effort to placate the anxious traders, most of whom had incurred losses in the inferno he affirmed that the government would look into the matter and provide answers.

Speaking today, Wednesday July 21, 2021, during the Eid-Al-Adha prayer at the Mtoro Mosque in Dar es Salaam, Majaliwa said the team had asked him for more time to do a thorough investigation into the incident.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zambia Polls To Go Ahead Unless State of Emergency Declared

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X