Tanzania: Kariakoo Fire - Probe Team Given Seven-Day Extension

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has issued a seven-day extension to the team he formed to investigate the cause of the fire that ravaged Kariakoo Market on the evening of July 10, this year.

Mr Majaliwa has extended the days until July 25, this year for the investigative team to come with answers on what caused an inferno that obliterated the popular market, which also serves the wider East and Central African countries.

The team of investigators was formed on Sunday, July 11, 2021 when the Prime Minister visited the market in an effort to unearth the origin of the fire. He consequently issued a seven-day ultimatum for a team to probe the incident and to establish details that will bring to light the root cause.

Members of the team were chosen from the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities - PO-RALG) and the Prime Minister's Office, through the Director of Disasters. Other members are selected from Defense and Security Forces including the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), the Police Force, the Fire Brigade as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

In an effort to lay bare the cause of the fire, Mr Majaliwa visited the site a day after it went ablaze, in an effort to placate the anxious traders, most of whom had incurred losses in the inferno he affirmed that the government would look into the matter and provide answers.

Speaking today, Wednesday July 21, 2021, during the Eid-Al-Adha prayer at the Mtoro Mosque in Dar es Salaam, Majaliwa said the team had asked him for more time to do a thorough investigation into the incident.