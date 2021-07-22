Nigeria: 103 Suspects Nabbed As Police Raid Black Spots in Lagos

Pixabay
21 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command on 19th and 20th July 2021, arrested 103 suspects while raiding some black spots, at Oshodi Oke and Oshodi Under Bridge.

The suspects were arrested after Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the Tactical Commanders and Commanders in charge of the Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, to go after hoodlums and miscreants who may want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration in Lagos State.

Sequel to the Commissioner's of Police instruction, the Commander Taskforce and team embarked on the raid of the Oshodi area of Lagos State and arrested the suspects, recovered drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons.

Also Read: Sustain high tempo, FRSC boss charges personnel on Sallah special patrol

It was learnt that due to some complaints received and isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at Oshodi area, the Commissioner of Police, ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Commander Taskforce, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid and police the Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

Similarly, operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu on 19th July 2021, at 1.30 pm, arrested one John Okibe at Aleje area of Ikorudu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator. The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the hoodlums be charged to court accordingly as the command plans more raids of such black spots in the state. CP Hakeem Odumosu also charged other tactical Commanders to go after hoodlums and miscreants in the state in order to get the state rid of crimes and criminality.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X