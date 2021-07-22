Nigeria: 103 Suspects Nabbed As Police Raid Black Spots in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on 19th and 20th July 2021, arrested 103 suspects while raiding some black spots, at Oshodi Oke and Oshodi Under Bridge.

The suspects were arrested after Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the Tactical Commanders and Commanders in charge of the Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, to go after hoodlums and miscreants who may want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration in Lagos State.

Sequel to the Commissioner's of Police instruction, the Commander Taskforce and team embarked on the raid of the Oshodi area of Lagos State and arrested the suspects, recovered drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons.

It was learnt that due to some complaints received and isolated cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at Oshodi area, the Commissioner of Police, ordered the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Commander Taskforce, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid and police the Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

Similarly, operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division Ikorodu on 19th July 2021, at 1.30 pm, arrested one John Okibe at Aleje area of Ikorudu for threatening and attempting to rob a POS operator. The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the hoodlums be charged to court accordingly as the command plans more raids of such black spots in the state. CP Hakeem Odumosu also charged other tactical Commanders to go after hoodlums and miscreants in the state in order to get the state rid of crimes and criminality.

