Kenya: Somalia to Probe Skyward Express Plane Crash, KCAA Says

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

Somalia will look into the 9.20am incident that saw a plane belonging to Skyward Express crash-land in Boru Hache near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority boss Gilbert Kibe had told Nation.Africa that everyone onboard "is safe" after the incident.

Since the crash happened on the Somalia side of the border, the neighbouring country's aviation regulator will be expected to conduct an investigation into the incident, he said.

It was not immediately clear how the plane, which had at least 40 passengers on board, ended up in an airstrip that is under construction in Boru Hache, a town neighbouring Elwak in Mandera South.

The aviation firm normally operates on the Nairobi-Elwak-Mandera route, but the pilot is reported to have missed the Elwak airstrip.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said more details about how the plane missed the Elwak airstrip will be shared after the pilot and the aviation firm reveal this information.

Nation.Africa established that majority of the passengers aboard the light plane were on their way to attend a funeral in Borehole 11, Mandera South.

Skyward Express released a statement saying it was yet to establish the cause of the accident.

"Our team is working closely with the relevant authorities and we will share more updates as soon as we receive them. All our passengers and crew are safe," it said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X