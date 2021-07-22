Kenya: Quiver Lounge Shooting - Trader to Know Bond Fate on July 23

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

A trader who allegedly attempted to execute two police officers and a waitress in Kasarani, Nairobi, will know whether he will be released from custody on Friday.

Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate, Ms Esther Kimilu, will decide whether to release the accused, Mr Dickson Njanja Mararo, on bond or not.

State prosecutor Everlyne Onunga and lawyer Daniel Maanzo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Makueni and is representing the family of a victim, vehemently opposed Mr Mararo's release.

"Police Constable Festus Musyoka Kavuthi is now paralysed following the shooting," Mr Maanzo disclosed to the magistrate, adding that he will be permanently confined to a wheel chair.

The lawyer-cum-MP argued that PC Kavuthi will now have to rely on people given that he could be relieved of his duties as a security officer.

Ms Kimilu heard that the officer is still fearing for his life and that he should be placed under witness protection.

The state, through Ms Onunga, said PC Kavuthi is in critical condition at the Nairobi Hospital where he has been hospitalised since July 2, 2021. She urged the court to deny Mr Mararo bond due to the severity of the penalty upon conviction.

"The charges against the suspect are serious. They carry a lifetime sentence upon conviction," she stated.

She said besides PC Kavuthi, a criminal investigations officer attached to Starehe DCI Office, the accused had also shot PC Lawrence Muturi and Ms Felistus Nzisa, a waitress.

The court heard Mr Mararo, a licenced gun holder, did not report the shooting but went into hiding. He resurfaced after three days.

She urged the magistrate to consider all the mitigating factors presented to her and deny the accused freedom.

But defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta said no compelling reasons have been advanced to deny the accused bond.

Mr Ombeta said the offence is bailable and that the accused is not a flight risk.

Mr Mararo has denied that he attempted to murder PC Kavuthi, PC Muturi and Ms Nzisa on July 2, 2021 at Quiver Lounge Restaurant in Kasarani.

The magistrate reserved her ruling for Friday July 23, 2021.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X