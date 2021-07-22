Kenya: Isuza's Late Strike Helps Wazito Beat Homeboyz

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Wazito FC left it late to silence Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a tough FKF Premier League match at Nakuru's Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Wednesday.

The win means Wazito completed the double over their opponents in the league as they won in a similar fashion in the first leg.

The winning goal that shattered Nicholas Muyoti's side came in the 88th minute when Wazito won a corner kick.

Taking the resultant kick, Kevin Kimani floated a well weighted cross that was firmly connected home by Wyvonne Isuza, who scored his third goal of the season past goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi.

"This is the sweetest goal I have scored this season and I'm so happy because it is a hard fought team effort," said an elated Isuza.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi admitted that it was a tough match and any team could have carried the day.

"It was too close to call and any team that would have scored the goal in the last quarter of the match would have carried the day," said Kimanzi.

Wazito face another tough match when Kiamnzi will face his former employers Mathare United this weekend.

On the opposite side, coach Muyoti thanked his charges for the good display despite conceding a late goal.

"The lack of concentration in the last minute cost us and it is very disappointing to lose the match in this manner," said coach Muyoti.

Kakamega Homeboyz face Sofapaka away in their next match.

