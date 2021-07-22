Kenyatta Hits Out at Neighbouring Countries Over Border Rows

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Siago Cece

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated Kenya's commitment to guarding its borders against external forces and warned unnamed forces against disrespecting Kenya's territorial integrity.

Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Lamu's Boni Forest, which sits on the border of Kenya and Somalia, he warned that his government will not accept anyone claiming any part of Kenyan land.

"We will not accept anyone claiming ownership of any part of our land. Just as we have respected boundaries of other countries, we expect expect our borders and land are equally respected," the President said.

His comments could be seen as a veiled message to Somalia, which has a running maritime boundary dispute with Kenya. In 2014, Somalia instituted proceedings against Kenya at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the dispute that concerns "the establishment of the single maritime boundary between the two countries in the Indian Ocean.

Additionally, Boni forest, which extends to the Somali border, is a notorious sanctuary for extremist group Al-Shabaab, whose fighters use it as a launching pad for incursions into Lamu and neighbouring Garissa and Tana River counties.

Kenya has also grappled with illegal crossings between Kenya and Ethiopia, the most recent being Ethiopian authorities abducting nine Kenyans in Moyale on accusations that they were harboring rebels.

Mr Kenyatta noted that Kenya was a peace-loving nation that wants to live in peace with its neighbours, and has since taken part in various peace support initiatives in other countries.

He was visiting a multi-agency security team in Boni which is currently undertaking a joint operational training dubbed Field Training Exercise (FTX).

The Exercise, coordinated by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), brings together troops from National Police Service (NPS), National Youth Service (NYS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Kenya Coast Guard (KCGS).

President Kenyatta congratulated the troops for their training, thanking them for the various social projects they had undertaken in host communities.

These included restoration of hospitals, drilling boreholes, renovating schools and offering medical interventions.

He said the projects will go a long way in changing the mindset of citizens towards security agencies.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X