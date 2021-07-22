Kenya: Police Officer Among 13 Hurt in Nyandarua Road Crash

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

Thirteen people including a police officer are admitted to Kijabe Mission Hospital after they were involved in a road accident at Matches area, which is a few metres from Soko Mpya market in Nyandarua County, along the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The traffic policeman was among four officers attached to Magumu Police Station who had been deployed along the busy highway to perform traffic checks.

According to Nyandarua County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo, the officer identified as Reymond Kiiru suffered serious injuries after he was knocked down by a lorry.

Lost control

"We suspect that the lorry driver transporting goods lost control of the vehicle. It knocked down the officer who suffered deep cuts on his mouth and face. He also lost four teeth," said Mr. Leparmorijo.

The County Commissioner added that the lorry also hit a matatu, injuring 12 passengers who were on board.

He said the victims admitted at Kijabe Hospital are in stable condition.

"The two vehicles were towed to Magumu Police Station and investigations launched," he added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X