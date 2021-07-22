Kenya: Bullish Ambaka Says Shujaa Aim to Top Pool C at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo — Kenya Sevens Center player Willy Ambaka has a burning desire to win a career maiden medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He knows very well what it takes to achieve such a gigantic feat surrounded with the COVID-19 pandemic and weather issues.

The Kenya team star nevertheless avows that the essence, as Kenya prepares for a date with USA on Monday, is to finish Pool C on a high.

Also in Pool C is fellow Africans South Africa and Ireland, which have previously been beaten by Kenya.

"I'm just excited to be with the boys and always happy to run with them. The target is of course is to top the Pool. We have prepared well but again this is a very competitive sport. We focus on ourselves first like you have to be in the right mindset," Ambaka, who plays pro in Russia said after Shujaa's first training session at the Tsatsuminomori Rugby Ground here in Tokyo.

Ambaka says the boys are level-headed and confident enough to face Mike Friday's USA in their first match that will be a key determinant.

"We have actually won against all the teams in our pool, so it will be important to focus and I'm pretty sure we will get good results on Monday to start with."

Ambaka reckons that the technical bench and backroom staff have played a pivotal role over time.

"Well, we have like a very experienced technical bench and all under a seasoned squad as well. All we can do now is to focus on some little things and not let the moment get to us. We just have to be positive towards each game," the former Kenya Harlequin player said.

"We have a very good backroom staff and as they have been there before. So, it just like a relation we have built on a day-to-day basis to make sure we are all on the same page."

Ambaka (born 14 May 1990) currently plays for a top Sevens Russian side, has previously played professionally for French Rugby Pro D2 team, Lyon OU, and the South African Currie Cup side, Western Province.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan