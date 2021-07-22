Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 12.4%

21 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported the country's COVD-19 infection rate at 12.4 per cent, after 4,060 samples were tested.

The new cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (334), Kilifi (84), Nakuru (21), Kiambu (20) and Kajiado (6).

The number of confirmed cases registered in the country since March 2020 stood at 194,310.

The Ministry of Health said 769 patients had recovered from the disease, including 523 under home-based care and 246 from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries stood at 183,980.

The number of COVID-linked deaths in the country rose to 3,811 after 11 late death reports were filed from audit records in the months of April, May and July.

There were 1,253 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,966 were under home-based care.

As of July 20, a total of 1,636,475 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these first doses totaled 1,040,665 while second stood at 595,810.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was reported at 2.2 per cent.

On Wednesday COVID-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer said they had found a South African partner to produce their jab on the African continent for the first time, the AFP reported.

The move came amid growing criticism on vaccine inequality that had seen poor countries fall behind richer ones in the race to protect people from the coronavirus.

Under the agreement, Cape Town-based Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, known as "fill and finish", the companies said in a statement.

The project will take time to get off the ground however, with the first African-finished Pfizer vaccines not expected before 2022.

Once up and running, Biovac is set to churn out more than 100 million doses annually that will be distributed to the 55 countries in the African Union.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X