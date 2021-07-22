Rwanda: Top Five Rwandan Players Who Flopped at Foreign Clubs

A few weeks ago, Lague Byringiro's Euros 130 000 move to Swiss second tier club Neuchatel Xamax seemed a 'done deal', but the APR FC striker surprised many when he confessed his regret at failing professional trials at the club.

At just 20, Byiringiro has been hailed by many as a talent that is worth playing professional football but two games proved the opposite for the striker who failed to impress the Swiss club's management.

It is, however, too soon to say that he has become a flop just like some players when they were given opportunities to play in foreign clubs.

Times Sport looks at the five Rwandan players who were at their peak in Rwanda but eventually flopped at foreign clubs and returned after a short spell at their respective clubs.

Muhajiri Hakizimana

The former APR forward signed for United Arab Emirates' side Emirates FC for a record fee of $300,000 (about Rwf274 million), making him Rwanda's most expensive player in history.

His transfer was rewarded by stellar form on the local football scene during his time at APR FC where he was voted the Player of the Year for the 2017/2018 season after inspiring the army side to a 17th championship.

Many expected Muhadjiri to flourish and play for bigger clubs. However, he failed to impress his new employers who decided to terminate his contract after just one season.

He returned to Rwanda to help local side AS Kigali in CAF Confederation Cup and the just-concluded Rwanda premier League. He recently reached a new agreement to play for Police FC next season.

Faustin Usengimana

The former APR FC and Rayon Sports centre-back completed his move to Zambia Premier League side Buildcon FC where he signed a one-year contract in 2019.

There was an option to extend the defender's contract for one more season but his performance in his first season made the club reconsider.

He had no choice other than returning to his home country and currently plays for Police FC.

Usengimana captained the famous U17 Amavubi starlets that finished second at the 2011 CAF Africa U17 Cup of Nations, in Kigali, to qualify for the World Cup in Mexico the same year.

However, he has not been at his best and rarely starts for the national team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kevin Muhire

Muhire's career has been going from good to worse since he joined Egyptian top flight side Misr Lel-Makkasa SC on a three-year deal in 2019.

The attacking midfielder failed to impress in his first days at the club, and was eventually loaned to second tier club El Dakhleya where he hoped to play regularly to avoid missing in the national team.

Since his loan move, Muhire never played for Misr Lel-Makkasa SC until he returned to Rayon Sports in April.

He lost a regular spot in the national team as a result and could be dropped for some time if he fails to rediscover his form.

Innocent Nshuti

Rwandans thought they had got a new football star in Innocent Nshuti when he signed a three-year-deal with Tunisian topflight league team Stade Tunisien in 2018.

He was regarded as one of Rwanda's football hopefuls whose talent and prolific performance was expected to benefit the club and country.

However, he failed to take off and returned to APR where he has struggled for game time under Adil Mohammed Erradi.

Rashid Kalisa

The former Police FC midfielder was one of three players that joined Slovakian third division side MFK Topvar Topoľčan in 2017.

However, his stay at the club didn't take long as the club decided to release him after just one year.

Kalisa returned to Rwanda and sealed a move to AS Kigali where rediscovered his form and is now a starter in both AS Kigali and Amavubi.