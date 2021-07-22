Rwanda: Tennis - Hakizumwami Joins ITF Centre in Morocco

22 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan youngster Junior Hakizumwami has departed for Morocco where he is expected to start his scholarship programme at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High-Performance Training Centre.

The young Tennis Player departed Kigali International Airport on Wednesday night aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

The 15-year-old was one of the eight youngsters that was admitted for the same scholarship in Kenya but later returned to Rwanda following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He landed the scholarship thanks to his stellar performance that saw him win silver during the East African U14 Tennis Championships held in Kenya in December 2019.

Hakizumwami told Times Sport that, with the scholarship, he is looking forward to increasing his knowledge both in classes and on the Tennis court.

"I was supposed to go to Morocco last year but it didn't happen because of Covid-19 but I'm leaving and will be back at a very good level," said Hakizumwami.

Hakizimana helped Rwanda to finish top at the ITF/CAT East Africa Junior Tennis Championships where he struck gold in the men's U-14 singles category to win the competition which was held at Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in January last year.

At the age of 12, in March 2018, Hakizumwami won the East African U-12 Championships held in Kigali before representing the country - and East Africa - at the African Championships later that year in Morocco.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X