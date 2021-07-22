Rwanda: Tennis - Hakizumwami Joins ITF Centre in Morocco

Rwandan youngster Junior Hakizumwami has departed for Morocco where he is expected to start his scholarship programme at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High-Performance Training Centre.

The young Tennis Player departed Kigali International Airport on Wednesday night aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

The 15-year-old was one of the eight youngsters that was admitted for the same scholarship in Kenya but later returned to Rwanda following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He landed the scholarship thanks to his stellar performance that saw him win silver during the East African U14 Tennis Championships held in Kenya in December 2019.

Hakizumwami told Times Sport that, with the scholarship, he is looking forward to increasing his knowledge both in classes and on the Tennis court.

"I was supposed to go to Morocco last year but it didn't happen because of Covid-19 but I'm leaving and will be back at a very good level," said Hakizumwami.

Hakizimana helped Rwanda to finish top at the ITF/CAT East Africa Junior Tennis Championships where he struck gold in the men's U-14 singles category to win the competition which was held at Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in January last year.

At the age of 12, in March 2018, Hakizumwami won the East African U-12 Championships held in Kigali before representing the country - and East Africa - at the African Championships later that year in Morocco.