Nigeria: Congresses - Why We're Recommending Consensus Option - APC

22 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is recommending consensus option for election of party officials at all levels in the forthcoming congresses to reduce possible acrimony.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

"For us, we have to take into consideration the need to accommodate everyone because APC is a party for all Nigerians.

"We are encouraging states to adopt the consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony.

"That is why when you look at Article 20 of our Constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching consensus," he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that when the consensus option failed, party members could then cast ballots.

He said that the party was making sure that it did not leave any room for the opposition to sponsor people to cause confusion within its fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC's congresses/conventions are expected to commence on July 31 with ward congresses.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

