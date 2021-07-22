Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Runaway Motorcycle Thief in Ilorin Shopping Mall

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has caught a suspected motorcycle thief on its wanted list in a shopping mall in Ilorin.

This is contained in a news release signed by the Spokesman of the Command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The statement said that the motorcycle thief, a male, was caught while shopping inside a Supermarket in llorin.

"The middle-aged man was accused of stealing a motorcycle sometime in May, but escaped arrest and absconded with the stolen property.

"All efforts to apprehend him since then has proved abortive, until he was picked up at a supermarket on Taiwo road, llorin, by two operatives from Akerebiata Division," Afolabi said.

The spokesman said that the operatives were on a surveillance around Taiwo road, when they sighted the suspect, who had been on their wanted list for a while.

He said that the suspect was accused of stealing a Motorcycle and had been on the run since then.

Afolabi further said that the suspect was taken to the NSCDC headquarters, Ilorin, where he would be charged to court, on the completion of investigations.