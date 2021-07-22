Nigeria: NSCDC Nabs Woman for Allegedly Stealing N500,000 Fabrics

22 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has arrested one Ganiyat AbdulRaheem, 30, for allegedly stealing a bundle of clothes, valued at half-a-million naira.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Babawale Afolabi in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Afolabi stated that the suspect committed the crime on July, 15 at Ago Market, llorin.

"A case of theft was reported at our office on July 18. It was transfered to the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the command for further action.

"Fortunately, the suspect was caught by the complainant and handed over to the corps' patrol team, known as Operation Harmony," Afolabi added.

He further stated that one Abdulahi Soliu, a tricycle operator, alleged to be an accomplice to the suspect, had also been arrested.

He stated that both the suspect and her accomplice were interrogated at NSCDC headquarters in Ilorin.

He added that investigation on the matter had been concluded, pointing out that the suspects would appear before a Magistrate's Court after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

