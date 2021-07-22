Nigeria: We'll Produce Consensus Presidential Candidate for 2023, APC Tells PDP

22 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has disclosed its resolve to produce a consensus presidential candidate in the lead up to the 2023 general elections.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoehede, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abijat.

The statement was in reaction to allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP's to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a self-succession bid.

"Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just been haunted by its past. You will recall the inglorious third-term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

"After our (APC) congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023. APC has no 3rd term agenda like PDP.

"What we are doing now is to stabilize the party and not allow individual ambitions to derail the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari", Akpanudoedehe stated.

He also said the party was recommending the consensus option for the election of party officials at all levels to reduce acrimony.

"For us, we have to take into consideration the need to accommodate everyone because the APC is a party for all Nigerians.

"We are encouraging states to adopt the consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony. That is why when you look at Article 20 of our constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching a consensus. When that fails, then you go to cast ballots.

"We are making sure we do not leave any room for the opposition, especially the Peoples Democractic Party to sponsor people to cause confusion in our midst", he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

