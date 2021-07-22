Malawi: Parliamentary Women Caucus Inspires Primary School Learners in Rural Areas

22 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Parliamentary Women Caucus (PWC) has embarked on a drive to motivate youths, especially young girls in rural areas to stay in school.

The Caucus Chairperson, Lonnie Chijere Phiri, said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday, that the group will visit a number of primary schools to motivate and encourage girls to finish their education.

"We have realized that there is a lack of self-esteem among young girls that they look down on themselves, as those who cannot make it in society," she said.

She said female parliamentarians have taken the initiative to show and encourage the girls they can do it. Phiri said this is why they have put on primary school uniforms to show that the MP's were once in schools.

According to her, the parliamentarians want to see more girls finishing their education and not getting into early marriages as is the case nowadays.

The group wants to instil confidence in girl children that anything is achievable in this world, but only if they put all their mind on education.

"The group is targeting students because they can easily understand things at a younger stage and the knowledge will remain in them," said Phiri, adding that through their own contribution, the women legislators recently visited Chitedze Primary School in Lilongwe Rural and are planning to visit more schools in the country.

Chijere Phiri appealed to well-wishers to support the initiative.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X