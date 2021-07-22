Malawi: Global Education Summit Keynote Speaker Madam Chilima Fails to Travel to London

Nyasa Times can inform that wife to State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is not accompanying the President to London for the Global Education Summit 2021 despite being scheduled as one of the keynote speakers at the global summit.

The side event will be held under the theme: A multi-stakeholder approach to educating girls in vulnerable situations.

The Vice President Chilima's spouse is the Plan International Malawi's Ambassador for Girls Get Equal Campaign.

Thus, her failure to physically attend the summit amidst reports that Chakwera had included his daughter on the entourage to London raises more questions than answers on the events taking place in the Tonse Government.

Nyasa Times is yet to establish whether Madam Chilima voluntarily opted to virtually attend the summit or otherwise.