Malawi: Global Education Summit Keynote Speaker Madam Chilima Fails to Travel to London

22 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Nyasa Times can inform that wife to State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is not accompanying the President to London for the Global Education Summit 2021 despite being scheduled as one of the keynote speakers at the global summit.

The side event will be held under the theme: A multi-stakeholder approach to educating girls in vulnerable situations.

The Vice President Chilima's spouse is the Plan International Malawi's Ambassador for Girls Get Equal Campaign.

Thus, her failure to physically attend the summit amidst reports that Chakwera had included his daughter on the entourage to London raises more questions than answers on the events taking place in the Tonse Government.

Nyasa Times is yet to establish whether Madam Chilima voluntarily opted to virtually attend the summit or otherwise.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X