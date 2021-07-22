Nigeria: 'Agitation Will Continue Until Buhari Adopts Principles of Social Justice'

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye has said that agitations will not abate until President Muhammadu Buhari adopts principles of social justice that will bring about peace, progress, and prosperity to Nigerians.

Agunloye who was a former minister said this in a statement entitled " Sunday Igboho, FGN & Us" made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The statement reads " Intercepting Sunday Igboho in a foreign land in a similar way to that of Nnamdi Kanu, also in a foreign land shows that our Government will accomplish whatever it considers a priority.

" This latent political determination now uncaged can be very useful for positive and productive impacts.

"This is why we can only hope and expect that the government will include in its priority list the principles of social justice comprising equal access, inclusiveness, equity, and respect for human rights in order to assure peace, roundtable conference, and integration in Nigeria.

" ln this Cotonou interception, it will appear that abuse of rule of law and breach of international process such as extraordinary rendition, (also known as GK for Government Kidnapping) won't be part of bringing Igboho back to Nigeria.

"This is because Federal Government has commenced the due process of legal extradition.

"However, at this stage, it does not matter much what happens next.

"If FGN gets Igboho, a new dimension of epic legal battle will commence in Nigeria and so will be more fuel for the agendas and agitations for separationist moves.

"If Federal Government fails to get Igboho, the de-novo activists cum traditionalist will go and cool off abroad.

" He will count his losses as well as ponder over his next moves.

Agunloye declared that " either way, agitations will not abate in Nigeria until the President, Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari and his presidency adopt principles of social justice to bring about peace, progress and prosperity to a Nigeria where the people have agreed on how to live together, work together, weather storms together and develop together.

