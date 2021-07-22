Egypt: Sisi, UK PM Discuss Latest Developments On GERD

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 20/7/2021 discussed in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson regional issues of mutual concern, as well as the latest developments in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) controversy.

During the phone conversation, the pair probed means of fostering bilateral ties at the trade, investment, health and security levels, in addition to counter-terrorism efforts, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The two sides hailed the significant progress in Egyptian-British ties over the past period, with focus on strengthening bilateral coordination on regional and international issues, the spokesman added.

Sisi and Johnson stressed the importance of boosting cooperation in the security, military and intelligence fields, especially with regard to countering terrorism and illegal migration and securing borders.

They also mulled over how to lure further British investments into Egypt, given the promising investment and industrial opportunities offered by the under-construction national projects, as well as the possibility of exporting products to the markets where Egypt enjoys tariff and customs exemptions and free trade agreements in the Arab and African regions.

The call touched on ways of cementing bilateral cooperation in the sectors of health and education, through increasing cooperation programs between Egyptian and British universities and training specialized medical cadres.

The two leaders reviewed the prospect of cooperation in manufacturing coronavirus vaccines, as well as the exchange of accurate information to regulate air traffic between the two countries.

Concerning climate change, both leaders underlined the significance of pushing forward joint coordination to reach concrete results in this regard during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow that will run from 31 October to 12 November.

Regarding regional files, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest updates on the Palestinian issue, where the British premier lauded Sisi's $500-million-initiative to reconstruct the Gaza Strip, with giving a top priority to consolidating the Egypt-brokered cease-fire agreement between Israel and Palestinian factions in the enclave, as well as creating the suitable atmosphere to revive the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

As for the GERD crisis, Sisi told Johnson that he hopes that the international community would assume its responsibility for advancing negotiations involving Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to reach a comprehensive, fair and legally-binding agreement on filling and operating the dam.

On his part, the UK prime minister pledged to support efforts aimed at resuming the trilateral negotiations to seek a fair solution to this issue.

The pair also shared views on the latest developments of the Libyan crisis, affirming the importance of moving ahead with the transitional period until holding general elections in December.

The two leaders reiterated the need to withdraw all mercenaries, militias, and foreign troops from Libya, with a view to preserving the territorial integrity of the North African Arab country.