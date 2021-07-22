Liberia: Southwest Liberia Conference of SDA Church Embarks Five Years Plan

Monrovia — The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Liberia, Leadership of the Southwest Liberia Conference (SWLC) has embarked on a five-year strategic plan aim to maintain the vibrancy of the SDA Institution under the theme: "I will Go"

According to the President of the SWLC of SDA, the two days symposium organized by the SWLC brought together more than forty delegates from their local churches together to allow elders and pastors to recalibrate and consolidate ideas on how issues affecting the growth and development of the SDA institution can be addressed for the good.Post Views: 4

President John Diabegah, of the Southwest Liberia Conference of SDA, said the conference was highly attended and participatory thereby allowing participants to put forth their views about those issues surrounding the development of the Institution; adding that as President and Bishop of the SDA Church in Liberia, his administration wants to ensure that every aspect of the church is addressed in maintaining the spiritual and physical growth of SDA Church and its owned institutions and creating opportunities for members across the country.

The Seventh Day Adventist or SDA Church is one of the many Christian denominations in the World, with breaches nearly everywhere across the World, and it has been in Liberia for several decays now. Since the Church came into Liberia, it has established breaches in every part of the country, that include Hospitals, schools, universities, radio stations, youth centers and real estate among others; as part of national responsibility to the nation and society.

According to a research finding, the Seventh Day Adventist Church can be counted on as the "third worthy Christian denomination in Liberia but with fragile managerial leadership; according to National Religious Research Report or (NRRR) 2014-2018" and perhaps up to present.

Outlining plans for the next five years of his administration, Bishop Diabegah said the auditing and reconciling of past administrations and records is a paramount concern to his administration, citing that this is bedrock to the coming in of a new administration of the institution; adding that the issues of records in every administration is key to international standard and considered administrative best practice.

Citing further, "we have not come in power to do anything that will undermine the effort of our pastors and elders of our local churches, or saying that audit has not been done before, but this is about strengthening a system that will allow good management of the institution" the SDA Bishop added.

Speaking further, Bishop Diabegah noted that he has the conviction that the two days conference will yield fruitful results within the next five years when members and leaders can work together for the betterment of the church and transforming the lives of citizens in Liberia.

For his part, the President of the Adventist University of West Africa AUWA, Dr. Emmanuel Kollie called on participants to use their spiritual and intellectual abilities to move the SDA Church forward.

Dr. Killie said as it was the plan of the founding fathers of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to make the institution first among the rest, they still stand the ground to do so; noting that the education arm of the church is one key important component that needs to be given much attention in developing the minds of youth who are the fabric of society. He

The AUWAS President reminds pastors and elders of Adventism to make use of the fundamental believes of the SDA Church as a cornerstone of the Adventists' Church; citing that leaders should set examples for their members to follow, "you are the sheep, God has entrusted you with his flour they are in care so teach them what God has ordered you to do" Dr. Kollie noted.

Also speaking at the tow Days conference, the Executive Secretary of the African Union Mission of the SDA, Dr. John O. Baysah, called on cautious participants, on the issue of disunity among church members; adding that the church is the body and so members and pastors should exhibit unity among themselves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He used the medium to call on church members who are opportune to serve in leadership not to be greedy but they should live the examples of Jesus Christ, with an open mind. Dr. Baysah concluded on developing the right attitude, practicing the right thing, and trading on the right path as essential tools for unity among church members.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Southwest Liberia Conference of SDA and Resident Pastor of the Better Living SDA Church, Sivili Jr. Arvil Sr. has assured church members of a successful implementation of the five years Strategy plan outlined by the SWLC; adding that the purpose of the tow days symposium, was digested and the SWLC leadership is now going to take into consideration, by looking into some of these recommendations that were highlighted during the discussion.