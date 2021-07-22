Liberia Institute for Practical Professional Studies Honors CBL Governor Pearson for Contribution to Youth Development

21 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Paynesville — The Liberia Institute for Practical Professional Studies (LIPPS) has honored Madam Nyemadi D. Pearson, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) for her pivotal role in youth development.

Madam Pearson was honor on Saturday at the ceremony marking the certification of 48 students who graduated from LIPPS.

Speaking at the ceremony held on the school's campus in Duport Road, Madam Pearson thanked the institution and its Chief Executive Dr. Trokon Roberts for the honor bestowed on her.

She encouraged the students of LIPPS to follow the 'seven steps to success' which she named as "putting God first, education, networking, setting goal, waiting on God's time and giving appreciation and recognition to people who have helped you in the past and remaining firm and never seeing giving-up as an option."

She congratulated the students for their successful completion of their studies.

She, at the same time used the occasioned to encourage students of LIPPS to serve with humility and never allow egotism to overtake them, something she said has remain her trait.

Earlier in the overview, LIPPS' founder and Executive Director, Dr. Trokon R. Jackson said that the institution has been involved with problems solving among young Liberians through its life coaching and personal financial management programs and have helped and graduated several Liberians who are now contributing their quota to national development in Liberia.

The Liberia Institute for Practical Professional Studies (LIPPS) owned by Dr. Jackson is a life coaching and mentorship program situated in Duport road over the weekend certificated 48 students whom for the past five-week went through an intensive training and completed the course of actions to obtain professional certificate in Life Coaching & mentorship, Strategic leadership and Computer training in Microsoft office. The school is also accredited by the National Commission on Higher education to offer professional certificates.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X