Liberia Institute for Practical Professional Studies Honors CBL Governor Pearson for Contribution to Youth Development

Paynesville — The Liberia Institute for Practical Professional Studies (LIPPS) has honored Madam Nyemadi D. Pearson, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) for her pivotal role in youth development.

Madam Pearson was honor on Saturday at the ceremony marking the certification of 48 students who graduated from LIPPS.

Speaking at the ceremony held on the school's campus in Duport Road, Madam Pearson thanked the institution and its Chief Executive Dr. Trokon Roberts for the honor bestowed on her.

She encouraged the students of LIPPS to follow the 'seven steps to success' which she named as "putting God first, education, networking, setting goal, waiting on God's time and giving appreciation and recognition to people who have helped you in the past and remaining firm and never seeing giving-up as an option."

She congratulated the students for their successful completion of their studies.

She, at the same time used the occasioned to encourage students of LIPPS to serve with humility and never allow egotism to overtake them, something she said has remain her trait.

Earlier in the overview, LIPPS' founder and Executive Director, Dr. Trokon R. Jackson said that the institution has been involved with problems solving among young Liberians through its life coaching and personal financial management programs and have helped and graduated several Liberians who are now contributing their quota to national development in Liberia.

