Liberia: Deputy Minister Tonpo Reaffirms Govt. Commitment to Work With the Civil Society Working Group On Land Reform

Monrovia — In Continuation of series of engagements, Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Hon. Jarlawah A. Tonpo has reaffirmed Government's commitment to ensure peaceful coexistence between the Civil Society Organization Working Group on Land Reform (CSWGLR.

"We want to assure you through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism that the government is committed in working with the Civil Society Working Group on Land Reform, (CSWGLR)" Minister Tonpo stressed.

Speaking Tuesday in a brief meeting with leaders and members of the CSWGLR at their office on 9th street in Sinkor, Monrovia, Deputy Minister Tonpo said the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism will highly appreciate the CSOs to channel any of their grievances through the appropriate agency of the government for redress before going public.

According to him, the round table discussion is to re-strengthen the already existing relationship between the Government of Liberia and the Civil Society working group on Land Reform. He also assured them of the government's commitment to a peaceful society.

"We also want to foster our co-existing " when there are issues on the government, kindly come at our offices and let us see how we can dialogue", We are looking forward to see you reaching out to us at MICAT when there are issues as we have reached out to you today." Min. Tonpo averred.

He further said the CSWGLR plays a key role in the society especially on land issues, so there is no way "we as a government can overlook the Organizations.

For his part, the Coordinator of the Civil Society Working Group on Land Reform-Mr. Alphonso B. Henries expressed gratitude for the short visit of the Deputy Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism Hon. Jarlawah Tonpo.

Mr. Henries noted that they were happy to start this partnership with MICAT just like the way they did in the past with the Liberia Land Authority(LLA) to ensure that the passage of the Land Rights Act.

According to him, the Civil Society Working Group on Land Reform (CSWGLR) objective at the time was to see the passage of the Land Rights Act and the dissemination and the full implementation of the law across Liberia.

"Even though there are numerous challenges confronting our organization in the field as we go in the counties to create awareness about Land Rights Act, but we are making sure it is fully implemented." Mr. Alphonso B. Henries stated.

According to him, the Civil Society Working Group on Land Reform is a Collaboration of 33 civil society groups of which 10 are international.

It can be recalled that the Land Rights Law, also known as the Land Rights Act (LRA) was passed by members of the National Legislature on August 23, 2018 and signed by the President of Liberia Dr. George M. Weah on September 19, 2018. Said law was printed into handbills on October 10, 2018.