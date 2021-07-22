Liberia: House Lifts Rep. Yekeh Kolubah's Suspension, But...

21 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The House of Representatives has lifted its suspension imposed on opposition Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, barely 24 hours to the hearing between it and the lawmaker before Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe.

But Representative Kolubah has vowed not to honor the communication coming from the House of Representatives until he gets the ruling from Justice Nagbe.

In a communication signed by the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mildred N. Siryon, the House stated that the rights and privileges of Representative Kolubah to receive his salaries and benefits are also restored.

The Justice - in - Chambers at the Supreme Court of Liberia, Joseph Nagbe last Wednesday, 14 July 2021 placed a hold on all proceedings by the House of Representatives to penalize Rep. Kolubah.

She said as a result of the suspension being lifted, all his rights and privileges to receive his salary, benefits including gas and special allowance are hereby restored.

The justice's decision followed a Writ of Prohibition filed by Representative Yekeh Kolubah, complaining that his rights were violated following Plenary's action to deny him entry to session.

Speaking to a local online outlet Spoon TV live Tuesday after his suspension was lifted, Rep. Kolubah said [the lifting of] his suspension was belated, arguing that it should have been done in June. He said he will not honor the uplifting of his suspension until he gets the ruling from the court.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/rep-kolubah-vows-to-stop-invectives

Tagged:
