Liberia: Police Invite Minister Kpui, Officer Flahn

The Inspector-General of the Liberia National Police, Col. Patrick Sudue has invited the Minister of State Without Portfolio Trokon Kpui and Traffic Officer Jeason Flahn for a hearing following recent clashes in Paynesville.

A tussle occurred on Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021, at Duport Road junction near Total Gas Station between a senior police officer and the head of motorcade at the Liberia National Police Jeason Flahn with badge number 147 who was clearing commercial bike riders off the main route.

Both officers subsequently engaged in a fistfight when an aide to Officer Flahn attempted videotaping another police aide to State Minister Trokon Kpui, who plying was the Duport Road-Kakata route.

But Officer Flahn claimed he was flogged by Minister Kpui for restricting him from a traffic violation. However, bystanders explained that Officer Flahn's allegation is far from the truth.

Eric Moses, who claimed he was on the scene when the incident transpired, narrated that in an attempt to clear commercial bike riders from the Duport Road intersection Officer Flahn caused huge traffic, bringing the movement of vehicles to a complete halt.

Flahn had claimed that Minister Kpui landed two hot slaps in his ears while he was trying to regulate the traffic.

The Minister of State Without Portfolio Kpui, who was en-route to Kakata City, Margibi County to honor an old-timers' football match, got stocked in the traffic.

Within that period, a security officer assigned with the Minister engaged Officer Flahn on the cause of the traffic, when the officer reportedly insisted that everyone should remain in the queue, as nobody is above the law.

Also speaking to reporters, another bystander Ms. Bernice Tokpah explained that while Minister Kpui's aide tried to convince the officer to speedily decongest the traffic, another Police officer assigned with him (Officer Flahn) began to videotape the interaction.

Ms. Tokpah said the Minister's security rejected being recorded by the officer, who came along with Flahn, something that led to a tussle between both officers while Minister Kpui remained seated in his car.

The Minister later contacted the Zone Three Depot to intervene in the situation, but upon the arrival of police officers from the depot, Officer Flahn claimed he had been beaten by Minister Kpui.

When this paper placed a call to the Police, it was told the matter is before the Inspector General of Police Col. Sudue.

The New Dawn contacted Minister Kpui via mobile phone, but his both numbers rang several times without response.