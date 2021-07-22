Liberia: 'Covid Restrictions Shouldn't Be Violent'

21 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. The And Winston W. Parley

Says Bill Rodgers cautions

A U.S. - based international track and field athlete, and Chief Executive Officer of Bill Rodgers Youth Foundation (BRYF), a local non-governmental organization, Mr. Bill Rodgers has cautioned that Covid restrictions shouldn't be approached with violence to scare peaceful citizens who cannot afford a daily meal.

"I think the government is doing well in the fight against the third wave of Covid - 19. Honestly, I think the restriction shouldn't be a violent situation for police officers to beat on peaceful citizens for not wearing face masks," he said over the weekend.

In an interview with reporters upon his return to Liberia from the United States, Mr. Rodgers said the BRYF is a foundation established since 2004 and is meant to help discover hidden talents in young Liberian youths who are desperately in need of exploring their talents to the outside world.

He added that many young people are college and high school graduates that are seeking means of mentorship and career path.

Mr. Rodgers revealed that his return from the United States is to help contribute to the fight in the health crisis of the country, and not to worsen the situation by bringing a huge number of people together.

Due to the seriousness of the health crisis in the country, Rodgers said the BRFY has canceled the third edition of the 5k Peace and Unity Race which should have been conducted recently for the safety of the people.

He said about four thousand people have signed up to form part of the race and BRFY is engaged with a huge number of schools in Montserrado County and its environs.

He encouraged young people to stick to whatever talent they have, saying they must not give up on their dreams and talents.

For his part, Varney Saidy, BRFY executive and former Liberian athlete applauded the organization's CEO Mr. Rodgers for the undertaking, saying to see a Liberian giving back to his country through sports is welcoming.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/soldiers-to-be-deployed.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Shipments of U.S.-Donated Covid-19 Vaccines Begin Arriving
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Dispute Over Nigeria's Benin Bronzes May Jeopardise Return

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X