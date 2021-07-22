Liberia: 'Covid Restrictions Shouldn't Be Violent'

Says Bill Rodgers cautions

A U.S. - based international track and field athlete, and Chief Executive Officer of Bill Rodgers Youth Foundation (BRYF), a local non-governmental organization, Mr. Bill Rodgers has cautioned that Covid restrictions shouldn't be approached with violence to scare peaceful citizens who cannot afford a daily meal.

"I think the government is doing well in the fight against the third wave of Covid - 19. Honestly, I think the restriction shouldn't be a violent situation for police officers to beat on peaceful citizens for not wearing face masks," he said over the weekend.

In an interview with reporters upon his return to Liberia from the United States, Mr. Rodgers said the BRYF is a foundation established since 2004 and is meant to help discover hidden talents in young Liberian youths who are desperately in need of exploring their talents to the outside world.

He added that many young people are college and high school graduates that are seeking means of mentorship and career path.

Mr. Rodgers revealed that his return from the United States is to help contribute to the fight in the health crisis of the country, and not to worsen the situation by bringing a huge number of people together.

Due to the seriousness of the health crisis in the country, Rodgers said the BRFY has canceled the third edition of the 5k Peace and Unity Race which should have been conducted recently for the safety of the people.

He said about four thousand people have signed up to form part of the race and BRFY is engaged with a huge number of schools in Montserrado County and its environs.

He encouraged young people to stick to whatever talent they have, saying they must not give up on their dreams and talents.

For his part, Varney Saidy, BRFY executive and former Liberian athlete applauded the organization's CEO Mr. Rodgers for the undertaking, saying to see a Liberian giving back to his country through sports is welcoming.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/soldiers-to-be-deployed.