Uganda: Suspected City Gang Leaders Arrested

Kampala, Uganda — Ten suspected leaders of different criminal gangs in Kampala have been arrested by the police in separate operations.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, crime intelligence received information about new criminal gang groups including Kibadia operating in Lusaze and Lugala areas, and another group identified as Kisangani aka Kigali that has been terrorizing Katwe and Kisenyi-Mengo areas in the past weeks.

Those arrested include Ismah Matovu, Ali Ssemuju, Jamalu Rajomoko, Emma Mpira and Tumwine Fred who are members of Kisangani gangs. Others are While John Ssemambo, Johnson Lulime, and one only identified as Waswa belonging to the Kibadia gang.

In another operation, Charles Ochola alias Kabebe and Sabili Fauza who have been behind the theft of phones and bags from women in areas of Lugogo-bypass, Nakawa market, Naguru, Kololo and Kamwokya access roads were also arrested.

They were found with a motorcycle registration number UFB 383J which they have been using in the robberies. According to Enanga the Katwe gang group has more than 30 members and the hunt for the others is still ongoing.

recommended by

Herbeauty

Get Rid Of Unwanted Body Fat By Eating The Right Foods

Learn more

The arrests come after the attack on Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu who was attacked by unknown assailants moving on boda-bodas outside Green Hill Academy school gate on Saturday.

The thugs riding on three motorbikes targeted the magistrate as she went to collect Primary Leaving Examination-PLE results for her kid from the school.

On Thursday, iron bar hitmen attacked and killed a teacher of Kyambogo College School.

Naboth Mpeirwe, a Biology and Chemistry teacher was reportedly attacked by a group of thugs at the baseball court of Kyambogo University

Several criminal gang groups have previously operated in various parts of Kampala and its neighbourhood. They include Kifeesi, which was operating in Kampala and Mukono with bases in Katwe-Kinyoro, Bad Life, B13, XOI, Kasolo Boys, Happy Street and Naguru Arrow Boys.

****'

URN