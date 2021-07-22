Egypt: President El-Sisi Makes Phone Call to President of the Presidency Council of Libya

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday 20/7/2021made a phone call to President of the Presidency Council of Libya Mr. Mohamed Al-Manfi.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi congratulated the President of the Presidency Council of Libya Mr. Mohamed Al-Manfi on the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha, wishing Libya and its brotherly people enduring progress and lasting prosperity.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Al-Manfi expressed his sincere gratitude for this generous, fraternal gesture, stressing the strength and robustness of the relationship between the two brotherly countries at various levels.

Mr. Al-Manfi also expressed the Libyan people's thanks and appreciation for the positions taken by the leadership and people of Egypt in support of Libya, a main pillar of security and stability in the Arab world.

