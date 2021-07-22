Egypt Reports 51 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Fatalities

21 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 20/7/2021 that 51 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 283,813.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said five patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,457.

As many as 769 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 225,068 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X