Egypt: Natural Gas Stations Established Nationwide With Unprecedented Rates - Al - Molla

21 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tarek Al-Molla said on Wednesday 21/7/2021 the petroleum sector succeeded in establishing natural gas fueling stations with unprecedented rates nationwide since the launch of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's initiative to expand in the use of natural gas.

In a statement, Molla pointed out about 400 natural gas stations had been established, noting its number has been doubled over the past few months, a matter which encouraged drivers to use natural gas-powered cars.

As many as 170 new stations have been set up and 408 others are underway to be established in the coming period, the minister stated.

Nearly 51,000 cars had become natural gas-powered ones during the fiscal year of 2020/21, upping the total natural gas vehicles to 370,000.

The minister added that the presidential initiative aims to turn additional 250,000 cars into natural gas vehicles within three years.

He hailed the Ministries of Petroleum, Finance, and Trade and Industry and Central Bank's effective cooperation to implement the presidential initiative.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

