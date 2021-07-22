Egypt: Sobhi Stresses Keenness On Success of Egyptian Mission

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said Egypt is keen on securing all elements of success for the Egyptian mission taking part in the Olympic Games hosted by Tokyo.

The Egyptian mission is the largest at the African level.

Sobhi arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday21/7/2021 and was received by Egyptian Ambassador in Japan Ayman Kamel.

The minister convened with some officials in charge of the Egyptian mission to make sure that everything was going well.

Sobhi is scheduled to hold meetings with sports officials from various world countries to review boosting cooperation.