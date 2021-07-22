Egypt: Sobhi Stresses Keenness On Success of Egyptian Mission

21 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said Egypt is keen on securing all elements of success for the Egyptian mission taking part in the Olympic Games hosted by Tokyo.

The Egyptian mission is the largest at the African level.

Sobhi arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday21/7/2021 and was received by Egyptian Ambassador in Japan Ayman Kamel.

The minister convened with some officials in charge of the Egyptian mission to make sure that everything was going well.

Sobhi is scheduled to hold meetings with sports officials from various world countries to review boosting cooperation.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
#PegasusProject - African Leaders on Potential Spyware List
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X