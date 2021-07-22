Egypt: Head of House's Human Rights Committee Hails Presidential Decision to Pardon 2,075 Inmates

Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the House of Representatives Tareq Radwan praised a decision by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to pardon 2,075 inmates on the occasion of Eidul Adha and the 69th anniversary of the July 23 revolution.

The move, which has brought happiness to the families of the pardoned prisoners, asserts that President Sisi is father to all Egyptians without discrimination, said Radwan, who is also vice chairman of Mostaqbal Watan (Nation's Future) party.

The pardon decision was announced in presidential decree No. 298 of 2021, the Interior Ministry had said in a statement on Tuesday 20/7/2021.

The step is part of the ministry's efforts to implement a modern concept of penal policy, provide inmates with all means of welfare and apply the procedures set for releasing rehabilitated convicts, it added.