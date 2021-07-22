Egypt: Planning Ministry Underlines Importance of Information Technology, Digital Transformation

21 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Deputy Planning Minister Ahmed Kamali asserted on Wednesday 21/7/2021 the importance of information technology and digital transformation.

This came during his participation in the annual African day currently being held in New York on the sidelines of a high-level online political forum concerning sustainable development.

Kamali added that the information technology and digital transformation contribute to enhancing governance, health and education services and social protection.

In his speech, he added that the Egyptian government had taken several policies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that focused on three main axes including protection, alleviating the consequences of the pandemic and flexibility.

