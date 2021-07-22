Egypt: Archaeological Mission Unearths Wreck of Ptolemaic-Era Warship in Alex

An Egyptian-French archaeological mission unearthed on Monday 19/7/2021 the wreck of a warship dating back to the Ptolemaic era in Abu Qir Bay in Alexandria.

The 25-meter-long ship is believed to have sunk as a result of the collapse of the Temple of Amun and the fall of huge blocks on it during the 2nd century BC.

The mission, affiliated to the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM), also discovered remains of a Greek funerary area that dates back to the beginning of the 4th century BC.