Sierra Leone: NOC-SLE President Inspires Karatekas for Top Medals

President of National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE), Dr Patrick Coker, has inspired Sierra Leone Karatekas and urged them to target medals at bigger stage, citing the African Championship and Commonwealth Games.

Receiving 3 gold, ten bronze medals and a trophy from the Sierra Leone team, who just returned from the West Africa Championship, Dr Coker said it was great to receiving athletes with laurels after representing the country in international competition.

He said: "Let me congratulate you all for outstanding performance and hope you will not limit yourself to the West Africa Championship, but you should now target the African and Commonwealth Games."

Sierra Leone's medals won by Abdulia Koroma who secured a gold and bronze, followed by Abubakar Kamara with a gold and 2 bronze, Momoh Paul Frank Fofanah also won 1 gold and a bronze whiles SamVic Amara, Alie Turay both secured two 2 bronze apiece. Foday A Kamara and Moses Dumbuya both won