Sierra Leone: Suckling Mother Granted Le100 Million Bail

21 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Isatu Marrah, a suckling mother with three months old baby, was yesterday granted bail by Magistrate Sahr Kekura, presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.1 for using electricity illegally.

The bail comes immediately after Lawyer C. Pujeh, who is representing all the accused persons, renewed his application for bail on behalf of the accused persons.

He told the Bench that the second accused (Isatu Marrah) is a suckling mother with three months old baby and that both of them were seriously sick and needed proper medical attention.

He further pleaded that if bail is granted to them, the second accused will have access to her medical doctor, and that the other accused persons will not jump bail, if granted.

Magistrate Kekura granted bail to the second accused in the sum of one hundred million Leones, plus one surety who must be an elderly person and a responsible citizen.

He further ordered that the surety must be resident in the western Area and must produce identification card, depicting his or her address in Freetown while the bail bond should be approved by the Deputy Assistant Register.

Magistrate Kekura further remanded Ramatu Turay (1st), Mohamed Kamara (3rd), Mohamed Santigie Kamara (4th), Abdul Kassim Komeh (5th) and Sallieu Ibrahim Kamara (6th) to the Male and Female Correctional Centre at Pademba Road.

The accused persons have made their sixth appearance before Magistrate Kekura on one count of using of electricity supply contrary to section 68 of the National electricity Act No. 16 of 2011.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons on the 3rd July 2021, at Black hall Road, Freetown, fraudulently used electricity supply from the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) to be diverted to the said houses within Black Hall Road and Bai Bureh Road.

The matter was prosecuted by ASP Ibrahim S. Mansaray

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to Friday 23rd July 202 for further hearing.

