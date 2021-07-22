Sierra Leone: Eight Sierra Leoneans for 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship

The U.S. Embassy Freetown has announced that eight young Sierra Leonean leaders will participate in the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The fellows include Abubakarr Kikin Shequ Kun Daoh, Ibrahim Barrie, Josephine Kamara, Lois Simche Lebbie, Mariatu Kabba, Phebean Mesi-Musu Judith Jan Swill, Seinya Amie Bakarr, Tamba Sangbah.

United States Ambassador David Reimer stated, "These remarkable young leaders represent some of the very best Africa, and Sierra Leone, has to offer. They are talented, educated, and passionate about the future of their country. I wish them the very best as they take part in this prestigious program."

According to a release from the Embassy, after their Leadership Institutes, Fellows will participate in a virtual Summit and that up to 100 competitively selected Fellows will virtually engage in professional development with U.S. organizations in the public, private, or non-profit sector.

It states that Fellows can participate in Alumni Programming after their Fellowships to further build their professional skills and networks.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and embodies the U.S. commitment to invest in the future of Africa. YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, nearly 4,400 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety, and well-being of Fellows and Partners as the highest priority, the U.S. Department of State is planning a virtual Fellowship for 2021. While remaining in their home countries, Fellows are participating in virtual Leadership Institutes between June 21 and July 30, which will include leadership training, mentoring, and professional development.