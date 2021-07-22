South Africa: Worst in 100 Years - Drought in All Three Cape Provinces Declared a National Disaster

analysis

The National Disaster Management Centre has declared a drought disaster due to the persistent drought conditions in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. National resources will now be mobilised to assist affected farmers.

Farmers from all three provinces are battling the effects of the drought, the worst experienced in 100 years, according to Agri SA.

Agri SA's risk and disaster manager, Andrea Campher, said they are positive that government will now assist farmers, farmworkers and rural economies affected by the devastating drought.

"Last year R139-million was made available to eight provinces to assist with drought. Agri SA has distributed over R30-million of aid to affected provinces through our provincial affiliates since 2016," she said.

Graaff-Reinet farmer Johannes van Rensburg said Karoo farmers have been badly affected by drought over the past six years.

"We have been receiving less annual rainfall and none of the commercial farmers have received assistance from government or anyone. Emerging farmers are receiving support in other parts of the province, but commercial farmers are getting nothing," he said.

Van Rensburg said the government had visited KwaZulu-Natal after the looting, but that no one seemed to care about the drought in the Karoo.

"No one...